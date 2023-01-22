Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 142.6 %

NASDAQ TWLVW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.