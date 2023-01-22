Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

NYSE TWO opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

