U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,436 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Shares of TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

