Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBSFY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €41.00 ($44.57) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.97.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

