Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

UDMY stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. Udemy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 268,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $2,463,724.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,430.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 268,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,279 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Udemy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Udemy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 182,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Udemy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

