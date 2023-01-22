Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.44. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 1,189 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

