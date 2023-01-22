United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $261.70 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.25.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total value of $1,553,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,390 shares of company stock valued at $54,841,715. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

