Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 73,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.2 %

UHS opened at $149.47 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.