US Bancorp DE Buys 13,475 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 639.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,642,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,503,000 after purchasing an additional 848,679 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,271,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,422 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 737,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 695,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 325,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 241,289 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBJP opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

