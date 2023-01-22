US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $220,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock worth $1,401,001 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

