US Bancorp DE Has $647,000 Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77,138 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DNP opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

