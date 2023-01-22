US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 251,177 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 338,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

