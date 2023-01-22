US Bancorp DE Trims Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in XPO were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in XPO by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in XPO by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after buying an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

