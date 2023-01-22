US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

DKS stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $131.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

