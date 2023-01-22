Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 186,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

VCNX stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.

