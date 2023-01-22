Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 186,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
VCNX stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.28.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.
