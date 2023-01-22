Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VAW opened at $181.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.93. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

