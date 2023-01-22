Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

