Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,962 shares of company stock worth $5,031,956. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

