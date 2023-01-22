Veriti Management LLC Purchases 145,065 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,039.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,065 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

