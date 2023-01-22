Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $22.13

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $21.10. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 263 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $3,025,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $3,025,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 53,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $2,074,813.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,418,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,742,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,545 shares of company stock worth $13,366,128 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

