Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Up to $32.34

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.34, but opened at $33.96. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 881,046 shares of company stock valued at $30,093,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.