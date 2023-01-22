Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 210 ($2.56).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMUK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.81) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.68) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.02. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.67). The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 520.00.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Virgin Money UK

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.18), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,728.07).

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.