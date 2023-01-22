Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

OTC:VTSCY opened at $13.08 on Friday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

