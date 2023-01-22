Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.1 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.45 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

