Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) PT Raised to €33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($33.70) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VLPNY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.70) to €29.20 ($31.74) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €21.30 ($23.15) to €21.50 ($23.37) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of VLPNY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

