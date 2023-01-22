Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €237.00 ($257.61) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Trading Up 0.9 %

VOW3 opened at €124.26 ($135.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €130.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €134.73. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a 52 week high of €195.14 ($212.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.