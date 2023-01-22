Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €135.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($146.74) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($202.17) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($193.48) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ETR:WCH opened at €132.50 ($144.02) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($203.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

