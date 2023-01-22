Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €160.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €160.00 ($173.91) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($193.48) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($202.17) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

WCH opened at €132.50 ($144.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($203.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €127.98.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

