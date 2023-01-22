Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 521,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

About Wallbox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wallbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.