Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 521,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.09.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
