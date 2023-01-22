Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

