Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $109,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,298,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $46.79 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

