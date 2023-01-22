Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $46.79 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

