Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

WERN opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.