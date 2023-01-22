Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.09 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 43.31%. Research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $8,394,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $7,452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 118,782 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $5,772,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 619.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 88,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

