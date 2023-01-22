WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WNS. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.78 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

