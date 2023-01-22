WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on WNS. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.
WNS Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $89.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
