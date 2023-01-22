Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Woolworths Stock Performance

WLWHY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Woolworths has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

