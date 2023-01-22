Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives $50.60 Average PT from Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several brokerages have commented on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($68.48) target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

