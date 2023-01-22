YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.51. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

