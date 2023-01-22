Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.