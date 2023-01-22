ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €39.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €39.00 ($42.39) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIM. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($21.74) on Friday. ZEAL Network has a twelve month low of €16.00 ($17.39) and a twelve month high of €24.40 ($26.52). The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

