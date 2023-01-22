Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.52.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $156.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

