127,360 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE PBF opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

