2,568 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPL opened at $2,094.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,402.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,079.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

