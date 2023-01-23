26,555 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,356.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,356.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $740,870. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

