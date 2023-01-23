271,657 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 271,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $153,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Up 7.7 %

TOST opened at $20.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $155,699.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $155,699.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $50,768.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,973.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,322,683 shares of company stock valued at $169,064,179. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

