29,000 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 159,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

SBLK stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $364.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

