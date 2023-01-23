4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) vs. HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Financial Survey

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and HilleVax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $18.04 million 36.47 -$71.32 million ($3.33) -6.10 HilleVax N/A N/A -$102.41 million N/A N/A

4D Molecular Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and HilleVax, as provided by MarketBeat.

4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.87%. HilleVax has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.13%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics -5,331.88% -36.94% -33.36% HilleVax N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of HilleVax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HilleVax beats 4D Molecular Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

