9,200 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $102.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

