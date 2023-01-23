93,708 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $82.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

