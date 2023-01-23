A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $59.15 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

